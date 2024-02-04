Follow these 4 steps to renew UAE resident entry permit in 48 hours

Dubai: UAE has launched easy steps for residents to issue or renew their entry permit. UAE residents can issue their entry permit through ICP’s website or mobile application – UAEICP.

Here is a 4-step guide to issuing your permit online:

Register and create a UAE Pass account. In case of prior registration, users can simply log into smart services.

Next, select the resident permit issuance service.

Residents will have to submit an application, involving the customer’s information and documents. After this they can proceed to pay the fees.

Residents will receive the permit via email. This takes up to 48 hours from the time of payment.

Important things to remember:

1. Emirates ID number and expiry date should be entered correctly if you are looking to renew and replace your permit online.

2. Double check all the details entered to avoid any delays in the application. This includes phone number, email address and delivery method among other required details.

3. A passport should be available to the sponsored, with a validity period of no less than six months.