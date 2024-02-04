Follow these astrological tips to overcome depression and anxiety

Everyone in the world experiences depression and stress in his / her daily life. Severe depression will make the person highly gloomy, negative, no interest in life and affecting the overall behaviour and health of the person. Positive ideology and the right efforts help us to overcome this.

Indian astrology has its own remedies for this. Depression can be easily identified in a horoscope. The first house represents the brain and Moon is the significator of the mind and also emotions. Malefic influence on 1st house and Moon in the birth chart and also the Moon chart indicates chances of depression.

The person will suffer from depression if the following conditions are present in the horoscope:

Moon is in the trik Bhavas that is the 6th, 8th and 12th house.

Moon is conjoined with malefic planets like Saturn, Sun, Rahu or Mars.

If Rahu, Ketu or Saturn’s aspect falls on moon or is in conjunction with moon.

If Moon is placed alone in any house with no planet on either side.

If Moon is combust because of its closeness to the Sun.

If Moon and Ascendant is badly afflicted either with placement or aspect of natural malefic planets.

If Moon is place in malefic houses.

If 4th House is under the influence of Malefic Planets.

Below are some of the tips that will help tackle depression.

1. . If Moon is weak and badly placed, wear Pearl or Moon Stone in Silver but after consultation with an astrologer only.

2. Worshipping Lord Shiva on Mondays by offering water to Shiva Linga or keeping a fast.

3. Wearing silver ornaments is another remedy to tackle depression. You can put on a Silver chain bracelet in your right hand. Whatever, you wear, just try that it is completely joint less and worn on a Monday.

4. Keep good interaction with your mother. Moon signifies mother in a horoscope, If you don’t have a mother, then respect any elderly lady around you. Give her white flowers, milk, sugar, kheer, any white sweets, and white cloth every Monday.