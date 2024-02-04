Gulf Air announces new flights to these countries: Details

Manama: The national air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air has announced new flight services. The airline will launch flights from Bahrain to France, Egypt and Turkey. The air carrier also decided to resume its flights to four destinations during the upcoming summer season, spanning from June to September.

The four destinations are:

Nice in France

Sharm Al Shaikh in Egypt

Alexandria in Egypt

Bodrum in Turkey

Each destination will be operated with two weekly flights by Airbus A320 and A321. Flights to Nice will be on Sunday and Thursdays. The service will be from June 2 to September 29.

Flights to Sharm El Sheikh and Alexandria will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The service will starts from June 1 to September 14.

Flights to Bodrum will be on Thursday and Saturdays and it starts from June 15 to September 14.