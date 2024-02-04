Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals roast Barry Keoghan with its 2024 Man of the Year Award

Barry Keoghan, renowned for his roles in films like Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Eternals, and The Banshees of Inisherin, received the 2024 Man of the Year Award from Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The award ceremony, known for its humorous roasts, took place on Friday, where Keoghan was presented with a pudding pot, followed by an invitation to attend the 175th production of Hasty Pudding, titled “Heist Heist Baby!”

In the midst of the roast, Keoghan, who hails from Ireland, found himself engaging in a comical boxing match with a character called “Mr. Irish Potato Famine,” portrayed by an actor wearing an exaggerated suit and hat. The event also featured an amusing romantic comedy scene towards the end, where Keoghan playfully submerged his face into a dish of spaghetti.

Amid the lighthearted banter, Keoghan, who played a role in The Eternals portraying immortal beings, revealed his favorite Avenger to be the Hulk initially, later switching to Iron Man when he momentarily believed that Robert Downey Jr., the actor behind Iron Man, was present in the audience. The roasting event showcased the actor’s good-natured participation in the comedic proceedings, adding a touch of hilarity to the prestigious Man of the Year Award ceremony.