‘I’m gonna be strong enough,’ Jeremy Renner promises his MCU return after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner is expressing optimism about the future, marking a year since a near-fatal accident on New Year’s Day in Reno, Nevada. The actor had a life-threatening incident while clearing snow off his driveway with his nephew. After a year of recovery, Renner is back in action and has resumed work on his upcoming drama, “Mayor of Kingstown.” Additionally, he addressed the possibility of returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Renner, known for portraying Hawkeye in the MCU, expressed his willingness to return to the superhero world. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said, “I’m always game. I’m gonna be strong enough, that’s for sure. I’ll be ready.” Reflecting on the support he received from his Avengers co-stars during his recovery, Renner added, “All those guys come to my bedside and they’ve been with me all along through this recovery, so… if they want me, they could have me. It would be something.”

Having entered the MCU in 2011 with the film “Thor,” Renner has consistently played the role of Hawkeye, the skilled archer, in various MCU movies, including “The Avengers” (2012), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). He most recently reprised the role in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.” Renner’s dedication to the character and his recovery from a challenging incident reflect his commitment to both his craft and the Marvel universe.