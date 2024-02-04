Japanese govt to introduce new visa status to make it easy for IT engineers to reside in the country

The Japanese government is set to introduce a new visa category aimed at facilitating the residence of IT engineers and other professionals working for foreign companies in the country. According to a report by Nikkei Asia on Friday, Japan’s immigration services agency revealed that the proposed visa status aims to attract highly skilled workers, enabling them to engage in teleworking within Japan for a duration of up to six months, allowing for sightseeing opportunities.

The agency is planning to launch the program next month, creating a framework to welcome “digital nomads” who have the flexibility to work from any location. To qualify for the digital nomad visa, applicants must demonstrate an annual income equivalent to $68,000 (10 million yen) or more. Additionally, applicants need to be citizens of one of the 50 countries and regions that have existing visa waiver agreements with Japan. Private health insurance coverage is also a prerequisite for eligibility.

By targeting digital nomads, individuals with the ability to work remotely, Japan aims to leverage the growing trend of flexible work arrangements and accommodate professionals seeking temporary residence while continuing their work. This initiative aligns with the global shift towards remote work, providing an opportunity for Japan to tap into a diverse pool of talent and promote economic and cultural exchange. The new visa category is expected to contribute to the country’s efforts to enhance its attractiveness as a destination for skilled professionals and foster international collaboration.