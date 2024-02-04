Karachi hit by widespread rains drenching the city and inundating arterial roads

Karachi, the capital city of Pakistan’s Sindh province, experienced widespread rainfall on the night of Saturday, February 3, drenching the city and causing flooding on major roads. The heavy downpour also resulted in the toppling of 700 electricity feeders, leading to power outages in several areas of the city.

Dramatic footage circulating online depicted cars submerged on flooded roads, highlighting the impact of the intense rain. The situation prompted a word of caution from Karachi’s Rescue 1122, urging residents to stay indoors. The statement emphasized the challenges faced by rescue teams due to severe traffic jams, hindering emergency responses.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier forecasted heavy rains across the city, and the actual precipitation measurements indicated significant rainfall in various areas. According to the PMD, Malir Halt received 64mm of rain, Surjani had 63.8mm, PAF Base Faisal (Shahrae Faisal) recorded 75mm, Keamari experienced 55mm, the Old Airport area received 51mm, and Quaidabad had 52mm of rainfall.

Despite the intense rain, there have been no reported incidents of building collapses. However, two individuals sustained minor injuries from a wall collapse, and they were promptly transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

Rescue teams have been actively working in different parts of the city to assist the public, emphasizing the importance of caution and avoiding unnecessary travel during the challenging weather conditions. The rainfall has not only impacted daily life but also highlighted the need for effective infrastructure and emergency response measures in the face of such weather events.