List of world’s most congested cities revealed: 2 Indian cities in top-10

New Delhi: A list of world’s most congested cities was released. Amsterdam-based location technology specialist TomTom has released the list named ‘TomTom Traffic Index’. 2 Indian cities are included in the top-10 list.

The TomTom Traffic Index evaluated 387 cities across 55 countries on six continents by their average travel time, fuel costs, and CO2 emissions. It was based on data from over 600 million in-car navigation systems and smartphones. For each city, TomTom calculated the average travel time per kilometer from the time it took to cover the millions of kilometers driven across the entire network in the year 2023.

As per the index, London, capital city of the UK is slowest city to drive through 2023 in the world. London has an average speed of 14 kmph in rush hour. London has an average travel time per 10 km of 37 minutes. Dublin is in the second position. Dublin had an average travel time per 10 km of 29 minutes 30 seconds last year. Toronto in Canada is in third position. Toronto has an average travel time per 10 km of 29. As per the report, in London and Dublin, travel times for around a 9-km journey increased by +1 minute compared to 2022.

Bengaluru (6) and Pune (7) were the two Indian cities that were named among the world’s ten worst traffic-hit cities in 2023. In Bengaluru, the average travel time per 10 km in 2023 was 28 minutes 10 seconds, while in Pune, it was 27 minutes 50 seconds.

Bengaluru was also named the second most congested city in 2023 after Ireland’s capital Dublin. The worst day to travel through Bengaluru last year was September 27, when the average travel time to drive 10 km was recorded at 32 minutes. The worst day to travel through Pune last year was September 8, when it took about 34 minutes to cover a distance of 10 km.

Delhi (44) and Mumbai (52) were also on the TomTom Traffic Index. In Delhi, on average, it took 21 minutes 40 seconds to drive 10 km in 2023, and 21 minutes 20 seconds in Mumbai, the report showed.

As per report, in 2023, the average speed decreased in 228 of the 387 cities analyzed in the traffic index, compared to 2022. As many as 82 cities saw their average speed remain unchanged, while 77 cities had a higher average speed and shorter journey times than 2022.