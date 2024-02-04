Meta removes 26 million bad content pieces from Facebook and Instagram in India

Mumbai: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram has removed 26 million bad content pieces from Facebook and Instagram in India in December, 2023. The company updated that it removed more than 19.8 million pieces of content violating policies on Facebook and over 6.2 million pieces on Instagram in India during December 2023.

Meta received 44,332 reports for Facebook and 19,750 for Instagram from users in December. Facebook provided tools for users to address their concerns in 33,072 cases, which included reporting content violations, self-remediation options, and solutions for hacked accounts. Among the 11,260 reports requiring specialised review, Meta took action on 6,578, while the remaining 4,682 were reviewed but not necessarily acted upon.

For Instagram, Meta offered tools for users to resolve issues in 9,555 cases out of the 19,750 reports. Among the 10,195 reports requiring specialised review, Meta reviewed and acted upon 6,028, with 4,167 reviewed but potentially not acted upon.

In November, Meta took down over 18.3 million pieces of content on Facebook and over 4.7 million on Instagram across various policies.

These action were taken to combat abuse in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.