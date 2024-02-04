MG slashes prices of these models: Details

Mumbai: MG Motor India has reduced the prices of the Comet EV, Hector and Gloster. The prices were slashedby up to Rs 1.31 lakh. Interested customers can enjoy the offer by visiting company authorised dealership or online via MG’s official website.

The prices of the Comet EV have been slashed by Rs 99,000. The electric micro-hatch comes in three variants- Pace, Play and Plus, with prices starting at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Comet EV was launched at the starting price of Rs Rs 7.98 lakh. . It is powered by a 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery setup, which provides a range of 200 km on a single charge.

Also Read: NHAI extends FASTag KYC deadline: Know how to update, check FASTag KYC status

MG has reduced the prices of the Hector by up to Rs 79,000. Prices for the Hector now start at Rs 14.94 lakh for the petrol variants, while the diesel range starts at Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG’s flagship SUV, the Gloster’s prices have been reduced by Rs 1.31 lakh to Rs 37.49 lakh.

The MG ZS EV is now available in a new Executive trim. The new entry-level variant is priced at Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of the Astor though, remain unchanged.