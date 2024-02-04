NHAI extends FASTag KYC deadline: Know how to update, check FASTag KYC status

New Delhi: FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India. It is operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).It employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner.

The NHAI has introduced the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative to discourage users from using a single FASTag for multiple cars or associating multiple FASTags with a single vehicle. NHAI has recently extended the deadline to update KYC of the FASTag. The deadline has been extended to February 29, 2024.

Steps to update FASTag KYC:

These steps are for those who haven’t yet done KYC, basically who is a non-KYC customer.

Step 1: Visit https://fastag.ihmcl.com website and log in using your registered mobile number and password. One can also opt for OTP-based validation.

Step 2: Once logged in, navigate to the Dashboard Menu. On the left side of the Dashboard, choose the ‘My Profile’ option and it redirects you to the ‘My Profile’ page.

Step 3: On the ‘My Profile’ page, find and click on the ‘KYC’ sub-section, which is located near the ‘Profile’ sub-section.

Step 4: In ‘KYC’ sub-section, select ‘Customer Type.’ Then, complete the mandatory fields by submitting the necessary ID Proof and Address Proof documents.

Step 5: Tick the mandatory declaration:

‘Declaration: I/We confirm the attached documents are authentic documents. I/We have the originals with us.’

This step is crucial to proceed with the KYC verification process.

FASTag issued from a specific bank? Here is how to update KYC:

-You need to visit https://www.netc.org.in/request-for-netc-fastag website

-Under Request for NETC FASTag, Select your FASTag issuer bank and click on the visit website link.

-Login to respective FASTag issuer bank

-Update KYC Online

In case you have not received any notification or reminder from your bank that means your KYC is complete and no action is required from your end.

It takes about 7 working days for your KYC to get approved if all your paperwork is accurate.

‘Your KYC will be processed in a maximum of 7 working days from the date of submission of your request for KYC upgrade. Post submission of KYC request, you can check the status of your KYC in the ‘My Profile’ page of the Customer portal itself,’ according to details shared on the Indian Highway Management Company (IHML) website.

Steps to check FASTag KYC status:

Step 1: Just go to https://fastag.ihmcl.com.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number, and you can either enter a password or opt for OTP validation.

Note: If your number is not registered for NHAI FASTag. You will have to use the MyFASTag App to register. For bank-issued FASTag, you will have to visit your respective bank portal and register.

Step 3: Navigate to the Dashboard Menu, select ‘My Profile,’ and view your KYC status.