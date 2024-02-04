Ola launches S1 X electric scooter: Price, Features

Mumbai: The premium electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola has expanded its S1 line-up. The company has launched a new variant in the X series. The latest variant has been introduced in India at the starting price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interested customers can reserve or purchase the e-scooter from the company’s authorized dealership. The same also can be done online via the official website. The newly launched X has been offered in 7 colours- Midnight, Red Velocity, Stellar, Vogue, Porcelain White, Funk, and Liquid Silver.

The S1 X features a 4 kWh battery pack. It gives range of 190 km on a full top-up. The vehicle will take only 6 hours and 30 minutes to get a full charge, using the normal charger.

The electric scooter is capable of running at a top speed of 90 km/h. The company has also introduced an 8-year / 80,000 km battery warranty across the S1 line-up. Apart from this, the warranty can be extended to 1.25 lakh km by paying an additional amount of Rs Rs 5,000.