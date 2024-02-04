Parisians cast their votes deciding whether the city should implement hefty parking surcharge on large SUVs

Parisians are currently participating in a significant referendum, deciding whether to implement a substantial parking surcharge on large SUVs. This initiative is a crucial element of Paris’s ongoing efforts to transition into a city that prioritizes cycling as a primary mode of transportation. The proposed increase in parking fees specifically targets cars weighing 1.6 tonnes, imposing a charge of 18 euros ($19.4) per hour in the city center and 12 euros in outer districts.

The primary objective behind this move is to discourage the use of what authorities describe as “bulky, polluting” cars. Notably, the new tariff also extends to electric cars weighing 2 tonnes and more, emphasizing the city’s commitment to promoting environmentally friendly transportation alternatives.

Despite the environmental focus of this initiative, it has generated controversy among car drivers. The French association 40 millions d’automobilistes, dedicated to the interests of motorists, has launched a petition advocating for drivers’ freedom to choose their preferred vehicles.

Deputy Mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire underscored the city’s dedication to prioritizing eco-friendly transportation options. He highlighted the environmental concerns associated with SUVs, describing them as “heavier, more dangerous, more polluting… an environmental disaster.”

This referendum follows a similar instance last year when Parisians expressed their opinion on prohibiting rental electric scooters within the city limits. The April 2 referendum, marked by strong opinions, saw 89 percent of voters supporting the proposed ban, while 11 percent opposed it. However, voter turnout was notably low, with only 7 percent of the 1.3 million eligible voters participating, as reported by various media outlets.