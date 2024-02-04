Ayodhya: The grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has opened its door for devotees last month. There are several other temples and places to visit in Ayodhya.

Hanuman Garhi:

Hanuman Garhi is a 10th-century temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Legend has it that Hanuman, blessed with the power of flight, perched atop this very hill, keeping a watchful eye over Ayodhya.

Kanak Bhavan:

Kanak Bhavan, also known as the ‘Sone-ka-ghar’ is built-in 1891. This temple houses three golden-crowned idols of Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana.

Nageshwarnath Temple:

The ancient Nageshwarnath Temple is located adjacent to the Theri Bazaar. The temple is believed to have been established by Rama’s son, Kush. This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sita ki Rasoi:

In Ayodhya, on the north-western side of Ram Janmabhoomi, you’ll find Sita ki Rasoi, an ancient kitchen believed to have been used by goddess Sita. The sacred site, now converted into a temple, is located close to the Ram Janmabhoomi. As one of the two kitchens dedicated to Sita, this basement kitchen now houses some exhibited vessels.

Raja Mandir:

Located on the banks of the River Ghaggar, Raja Mandir is a stunning masterpiece of Rajput architecture.

Beyond the Sacred Sites:

Bahu Begum Ka Maqbara:

On Maqbara Road in Faizabad, you can find Bahu Begum ka Maqbara, which is often referred to as the ‘Taj Mahal of the East’. It is an impressive mausoleum that stands as the tallest monument in Faizabad.

Gulab Bari:

The Gulab Bari, also referred to as the ‘Garden of Roses,’ is located in Vaidehi Nagar and serves as the final resting place of the third Nawab of Faizabad (Oudh or Awadh), Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula, and his parents. This monument is recognized as a part of national heritage and is listed under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act.