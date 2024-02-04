Presidential election posponed by Senegal president

Senegal’s President Macky Sall made a controversial announcement on Saturday, indefinitely postponing the presidential election scheduled for February 25. This decision, which came just hours before the official start of campaigning, has sparked anger from opposition figures and led to the resignation of a government minister.

President Sall explained the postponement in an address to the nation, citing a dispute between the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court over the rejection of candidates. The integrity of two judges from the Constitutional Council involved in the election process is currently under investigation by lawmakers.

To address the situation, Sall declared his intention to initiate an open national dialogue to establish conditions for a free, transparent, and inclusive election. However, he did not provide a new date for the rescheduled election.

According to the country’s election code, a minimum of 80 days must pass between the publication of the decree and the election. Consequently, the earliest possible date for the election is now late April.

Following Sall’s announcement, Abdou Latif Coulibaly, the Secretary General of the government and its spokesman, resigned from his position. Coulibaly stated that his resignation was driven by the desire to have “full and complete freedom” to defend his political convictions.

This marks the first time a Senegalese presidential election has been postponed, contributing to the escalating political tension within the country. The sudden decision and its implications have intensified concerns about the political landscape and the democratic process in Senegal.