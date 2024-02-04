Simple ways to improve digestion

Digestive health is crucial, and specialists believe that the stomach ultimately determines how your body and mind operate.

Nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and said that ‘when digestion does not happen as it should, your body sends you clear signals, such as excessive gas, bloating, high acidity, frequent loose motions, or bowel irregularity’.

She also mentioned a few simple lifestyle changes in diet and physical activity that ‘can help your digestive system do the job it is meant to do more efficiently and to fully deliver and absorb nutrients for overall health and smoothly rid the body of its unwanted waste’.

Here are five points to improve digestion in a simple manner:

1. Chewing your food 20 times: It aids digestion by helping to break down the meal and stimulating salivary enzymes.

2. Drink water: Every day, you should consume around 2-3 litres of water. It has the potential to provide your digestive system with a much-needed boost. Drink two glasses of lukewarm water first thing in the morning.

3. Exercise: Regular, moderate activity, such as walking, can help move food through the digestive system more easily, minimising the risk of constipation.

4. Eat fibre-rich food: Fibre absorbs water in the digestive tract, providing bulk and softness to the stool. But don’t forget to drink plenty of water.

5. Listen to your body: If you feel the need to use the restroom, do so. Do not put off going to the bathroom since the stool will become dry and difficult to pass if it stays in the colon for too long.