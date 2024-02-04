Team of scientists reach Antarctica for testing a drone to forecast the impacts of climate change

A team of engineers and scientists has arrived in Antarctica to conduct tests on an autonomous drone designed to assist in forecasting the impacts of climate change. This innovative drone aims to map regions of the continent that were previously inaccessible to researchers, providing valuable data for climate change predictions.

The autonomous plane underwent initial testing in the extreme weather conditions around the highest peaks of Wales, preparing it for the challenging Antarctic environment. This marks the first experiment to survey mountainous areas under the ice sheet, enabling scientists to make predictions about the rate of ice melt and its contribution to global sea-level rise.

Antarctica presents unique challenges for researchers, including below-freezing temperatures, sudden storms, and strong winds. Traditional crewed planes face limitations due to these hazardous conditions, along with Antarctica’s dark winters and logistical challenges such as transporting large amounts of fuel and skilled pilots.

Developed by the British Antarctic Survey in collaboration with UK company Windracers, the new drone is designed for durability and ease of repair, addressing the challenges posed by Antarctica’s harsh environment. This breakthrough technology provides scientists with a tool to explore and study previously inaccessible areas, advancing our understanding of Antarctica and enhancing climate change research efforts.