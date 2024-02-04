WhatsApp bans more than 69 lakh accounts in India

Mumbai: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social media messaging platform, has banned6,934,000 problematic accounts in India in December 2023. 1,658,000 of these accounts were precautionary banned without any user reports.

The instant messaging platform has received 16,366 complaints from users in December. Out of these, WhatsApp took action on 13 reports. ‘Accounts Actioned’ refers to instances where remedial actions were taken based on user reports, involving either banning an account or restoring a previously banned one.

In November, WhatsApp had taken action against more than 71 lakh problematic accounts in India.

These accounts were banned to combat abuse in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. WhatsApp has more than 500 million users in India. According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.

As per existing regulations, WhatsApp receives grievances from users via emails sent to [email protected] and via mail sent to the India Grievance Officer via post.