10 police personnel killed in militant attack on police station

Karachi: At least 10 police personnel were killed and 4 were injured in a militant attack on a police station in Pakistan. More than 30 militants attacked Chaudhwan police station in Dera Ismail Khan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The militants s briefly seized control of the police station during the assault in the early hours of Monday.

‘More than 30 terrorists launched an attack from three directions. There was an exchange of fire for over two-and-a-half hours,’ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said.

Also Read: India’s diesel exports slip 45% in January

The border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have for years seen Pakistan Taliban, Islamic State and other groups attacking government and security targets, as well as targeting civilians.

At least 24 militants were killed last week when ethnic Baloch separatists attacked a compound of government facilities in a remote part of Pakistan’s southwest. 4 security personnel and 2 civilians were killed during the attack and subsequent search operations. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned Baloch separatist group, claimed responsibility for that attack.