6 killed in road accident

Kanpur: At least 6 people were killed as the Swift car they were travelling overturned and tumbled into a drain. Two children, who were also in the vehicle, were saved. The accident took place near Jagannathpur village in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident happened when the car was returning from a ’tilak’ ceremony (pertaining to a wedding) went out of control and overturned before falling into the drain. The six victims have been identified as residents of Derapur and Shivrajpur.