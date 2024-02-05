DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

6 killed in road accident

Feb 5, 2024, 10:25 am IST

Kanpur: At least 6 people were killed as the Swift car they were travelling  overturned and tumbled into a drain. Two children, who were also in the vehicle, were saved. The accident took place near Jagannathpur village  in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Solving Crimes Knows No Territorial Borders: Amit Shah

The incident happened when the car was returning from a ’tilak’ ceremony (pertaining to a wedding) went out of control and overturned before falling into the drain. The six victims have been identified as residents of Derapur and Shivrajpur.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 5, 2024, 10:25 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button