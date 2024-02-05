All you need to know about ‘brain fog’

Brain fog is a mental state of being cloudy or confused. It is often marked by trouble focusing, being clear, and thinking clearly. It can show up as having trouble focusing, confusion, and a general feeling of mental tiredness. When someone has brain fog, it might be hard for them to think clearly, make choices, or do mental tasks quickly.

Brain fog can be caused by many things, such as worry, not getting enough sleep, not getting enough nutrients, and some medical problems. Getting rid of the root reasons, like living a healthier life, dealing with stress, and getting enough sleep, may help clear up brain fog and boost cognitive function.

Stress: Stress makes your body release a hormone called cortisol. Too much cortisol can mess with your brain and make it hard to think clearly, resulting in brain fog.

Lack of sleep: Poor sleep quality can significantly impact how well your brain functions daily. So, try to sleep 8-9 hours daily

Diet: Diet significantly impacts brain fog. Vitamin B12 is critical for he­althy brain function. Ensuring a diet includes rich sources of vitamin B12, found abundantly in foods like­ eggs, meat, and dairy, can help avoid a de­ficiency.

Medications : If you experience brain fog while on medication, consult your doctor. Recent research suggests that certain medications may cause this cognitive side effect. Discussing the issue with your doctor is crucial.

Medical conditions: Medical conditions associated with inflammation, fatigue, or changes in blood glucose levels can also cause mental fatigue. For example, brain fog is a symptom of chronic fatigue syndrome, which involves persistent fatigue for a prolonged period.