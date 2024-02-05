Bharat Mobility Show 2024: Tata Motors unveils Nexon EV Dark Edition: Details

Mumbai: Tata Motors showcased the Dark edition of its Nexon EV at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024. The Nexon EV Dark boasts a blacked-out front grille, a unique slash pattern fog lamp housing, and a sleek Piano Black treatment on the bumper.

It also features ‘Dark’ mascots on the front fenders and 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. The Nexon EV Dark retains the full-width LED light bar at the front and rear, split LED headlamps, 360-degree surround camera, shark-fin antenna, and a discreet hidden rear wiper with washer.

The Nexon EV Dark offers a completely black cabin with dark seat upholstery. It comes with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, powerful JBL nine-speaker music system, and ventilated front seats. Other highlights include a wireless charger, rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, and various drive modes.

The Nexon EV Dark is powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor generating 143bhp and 215Nm of torque. It has a range of 465km on a single charge. Charging from 10 to 100 per cent takes just six hours with a 7.2kW AC charger.