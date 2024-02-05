Billie Eilish’s Barbie track wins Song Of The Year at Grammys 2024

Overlooked by the Oscars, Greta Gerwig’s film “Barbie” claimed the prestigious title at the 2024 Grammys. Billie Eilish’s introspective track, “What Was I Made For?” from the blockbuster, secured the coveted Grammy Song Of The Year, an accolade primarily focused on songwriting.

Besting competition from Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, SZA, and another Barbie-themed song by Dua Lipa, Eilish’s track, a collaboration with her brother Finneas O’Connell, triumphed in this category. The emotionally charged song, contemplating self-worth, was a standout from the soundtrack of the summer hit directed by Greta Gerwig, featuring stars like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Simu Liu.

Expressing gratitude on stage, Eilish donned a custom pink and black Barbie bomber jacket and credited Greta Gerwig for crafting the “best movie of the year.” The album associated with the film garnered multiple Grammy nominations across top categories, pop, and visual media, securing three wins so far.

Eilish revealed that the inspiration for “What Was I Made For?” struck her after viewing unfinished scenes of Barbie during its production. The Grammys recognized the song’s profound songwriting, and Eilish’s acknowledgment of Gerwig’s cinematic masterpiece further emphasized the collaborative brilliance that contributed to the success of the track and the film.