Commodity Market: Gold prices decline marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices declined marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 46,360, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5795, down by Rs 15. Yesterday, yellow metal prices remained unchanged at Rs 46,480 per 8 gram.

The price of t of 24 carat gold in major markets is Rs. 6397 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs. 5865 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.86%, whereas in the last month it has been 0.0%. The cost of silver is Rs. 75500 per kg, down by Rs. 1000 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures were trading at Rs. 62935 per 10 gram, down by 0.065%. Silver futures were trading at Rs. 71010 per kg, down by 0.278%.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,036.96 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were flat at $2,053.50 per ounce. Price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $22.61 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $893.69, and palladium dropped 0.8% to $939.26.