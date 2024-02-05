Cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko sets record for most time in space

Russia’s space agency has announced that cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko has set a new world record for the total time spent in space, surpassing his compatriot Gennady Padalka, who held the previous record with over 878 days in orbit, equivalent to nearly two-and-a-half years. Oleg Kononenko achieved this milestone while aboard the International Space Station (ISS), where he is currently stationed. This record-breaking accomplishment comes as Kononenko celebrates a remarkable career that includes five spaceflights since 2008, with his latest journey to the ISS beginning last year on a Soyuz MS-24 mission.

In response to achieving this historic milestone, Kononenko expressed his perspective, stating, “I fly into space to do what I love, not to set records. I’ve dreamt of and aspired to become a cosmonaut since I was a child.” He further emphasized that his motivation for space travel is driven by his passion for the work and the unique experience of living and working in orbit. Kononenko articulated his pride not only in his personal achievements but also in the broader context of Russian cosmonauts continuing to hold records for the total duration of human stays in space.

The announcement underscores the significant contributions of Russian cosmonauts to the exploration and utilization of space, with Kononenko exemplifying dedication and passion for space travel. As he continues his mission aboard the ISS, the record-setting cosmonaut reflects on a lifelong dream realized and the fulfillment of a career dedicated to space exploration.