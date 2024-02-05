Crispy and Flavorful Homemade Potato Wedges Recipe

Ingredients:

– 4 large potatoes, washed and cut into wedges

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 teaspoon garlic powder

– 1 teaspoon onion powder

– 1 teaspoon paprika

– 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

– 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

– 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

– Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper for easy cleanup.

2. In a large bowl, toss the potato wedges with olive oil until evenly coated.

3. In a small bowl, mix together garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, dried oregano, dried thyme, salt, and black pepper.

4. Sprinkle the spice mixture over the potato wedges and toss until the wedges are well coated with the seasoning.

5. Arrange the seasoned potato wedges in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.

6. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the wedges are golden brown and crispy, flipping them halfway through the cooking time.

7. If desired, sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese over the wedges during the last 5 minutes of baking.

8. Remove from the oven, garnish with chopped fresh parsley, and serve hot.

9. Enjoy your delicious homemade potato wedges as a snack or side dish!