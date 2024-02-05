Everything you need to know about ‘cold plunge’  in relationships

It needs patience, quality time and constant effort to build a healthy and successful relationship. Another major factor for relationships to flourish is good communication. All these together will help a relationship stand the test of time.

In a relationship, there are often conversations that people tend to avoid or leave unaddressed. However, it’s crucial for partners to engage in these discussions at some point, tackling uncomfortable topics to strengthen their bond. This concept is commonly referred to as a ‘cold plunge’ in relationships.

Essentially, relationship cold plunges involve challenging conversations and tough decisions that couples make, stepping outside their comfort zone to ensure the longevity and health of their partnership.

‘The health of our relationships is so much more important than we think. so much so that not having good, supportive bonds is one of the main determinants of poor health outcomes. Our immune system doesn’t function as well so we’re more likely to get sick, and we’re more likely to stay sick as recovery time is extended,’ says therapist Maria G. Sosa.

The cold-plunging method can be applied in various situations within a relationship, as outlined by therapists:

Addressing Distressed Bonding: Take the initiative to acknowledge when things feel off and express it openly by saying, ‘Things feel off, can we talk about it?’.

Handling Upset Feelings: If you’re upset with your partner or a particular situation, refrain from resorting to passive-aggressive texts. Instead, schedule a call or meet face-to-face to discuss and resolve the issues.

Transparent Communication About the Future: If you believe the relationship has no future, opt for transparency. Communicate openly with your partner. This approach is more respectful than gradually detaching or ghosting.

Addressing Pressing Issues: Discuss issues that may be affecting the relationship, such as intimacy, emotional validation, and other pressing matters.

Setting Boundaries: Taking a firm stand and setting boundaries is a form of cold plunging in a relationship. Clearly communicate your needs and expectations to maintain a healthy dynamic.

Open and Honest Expression: Regardless of the potential reciprocation of feelings, be open and honest about what you feel and want in the relationship.