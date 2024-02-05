FIFA announces 2026 World Cup schedule: Details

New York: FIFA has released the schedule of 2026 World Cup. The 2026 World Cup is being co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. The final of the mega football event will be at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey. The opening match of the event will be held at Mexico City’s iconic Azteca Stadium on June 11.

‘The most inclusive and impactful FIFA World Cup ever is no longer a dream but a reality that will take shape in the form of 104 matches in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the USA. From the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca to the spectacular final in New York New Jersey, players and fans have been at the core of our extensive planning for this game-changing tournament… that will not only set new records but also leave an indelible legacy,’ said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Also Read: State government announces uniform fare for taxis including Uber, Ola: Details

Atlanta and Dallas will host the semi-finals while the third-place game will be played in Miami. The quarter-final games will take place in Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami and Boston.

A total of 16 cities across the 3 countries will host games with the bulk of the matches being held in the USA. The 16 host cities for the tournament are: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York-New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.

The 1994 World Cup was also held in the United States and the final took place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, near Los Angeles. The World Cup will take place during celebrations of the 250th anniversary of American independence. A round-of-16 game will be held on July 4, Independence Day, in Philadelphia, where the US Declaration of Independence was signed.

The expansion of the tournament to 48 teams from 32 means there will be an additional 24 matches, making up a total of 104 games across the 16 venues. The tournament will take the format of 12 groups of 4 teams with the top 2 going through along with the 8 best third-placed teams. The full draw for the tournament is expected to be held in late 2025.