FitsAir opens sales office in Chennai

Chennai: Low-budget air carrier based in Sri Lanka, FitsAir has opened its sales office in Chennai. The office was inaugurated at a special gathering event for travel agents to mark the first anniversary of Its Chennai-Colombo service.

‘We are thrilled to mark one year of our successful operations on the Colombo-Chennai route. India holds a special place in our growth strategy, and this milestone further underscores the importance of the local travel market for FitsAir. As we look to the future, we are committed to enhancing our presence in India and continuing to provide affordable and reliable travel options to the discerning Indian travelers,’ said Ammar Kassim, Director of FitsAir.

At present, the air carrier operates daily flights connecting Colombo and Chennai. FitsAir is expanding its international flights through Colombo and currently provides connectivity to Dubai via Colombo.

Fits Air began operations in 1997 in the Air Cargo business. FitsAir is the first privately owned airline to be designated by the Government of Sri Lanka to operate scheduled international passenger air service out of Sri Lanka. The airline operates a modern fleet of A320 aircraft. FitsAir is a part of Aberdeen Holdings, a diversified Sri Lankan business conglomerate.