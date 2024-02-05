Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 2053 crore in Indian equities in February

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) started February on a positive note. According to data released by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were buyers for three out of five sessions last week with a total divestment of Rs 2,008.68 crore. Domestic institutional investors bought for all sessions with a total investment of Rs 10,102.62 crore.

As per data, for the entire calendar year 2023, FPIs bought Rs 1.71 lakh crore in Indian equities and the total inflow stands at Rs 2.37 lakh crore taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. FPIs’ net investment in Indian debt market stands at Rs 68,663 crore during 2023.

Indian equities witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore by FPIs in 2022. Before the outflow, FPIs invested money in the last three years. FPIs made a net infusion of Rs 25,752 crore in equities in 2021, Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2020, and Rs 1.01 lakh crore in 2019. FPIs took out funds worth Rs 15,910 crore in 2022, Rs 10,359 crore in 2021, and Rs 1.05 lakh crore in 2020 from debt markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.