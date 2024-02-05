FPIs invest Rs 19,800 crore in Indian debt market in January

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested more than Rs 19,800 crore in the country’s debt market in January. This is the highest monthly inflow in more than six years. FPIs made a net investment of Rs 19,836 crore in the debt markets in January. This was the highest inflow since June 2017, when they infused Rs 25,685 crore.

‘Indian fixed income markets witnessed robust net inflows from FPIs to the tune of $2.39 billion in January on the back of inclusion of Indian government bonds in the JP Morgan Index,’ Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director- Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. in September last year announced that it will add Indian government bonds to its benchmark emerging market index from June 2024.

As per market experts, this inclusion is anticipated to benefit India by attracting around USD 20-40 billion in the subsequent 18 to 24 months. This inflow is expected to make Indian bonds more accessible to foreign investors and potentially strengthen the rupee, thereby bolstering the economy.

Before this, FPIs injected Rs 18,302 crore in the debt market in December, Rs 14,860 crore in November, and Rs 6,381 crore in October.

On the other hand, FPIs withdrew Rs 25,743 crore from Indian equity markets in January. owing to surging bond yield in the US.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.