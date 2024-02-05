Gulmarg, the picturesque tourist haven nestled in north Kashmir transforms into a snowy wonderland

Gulmarg, the enchanting tourist destination nestled in northern Kashmir, has undergone a magical transformation into a snowy wonderland, as stunning drone footage captured the entire region blanketed in several feet of snow over the weekend. The temperature has plummeted to several degrees below freezing over the past 72 hours, reaching a bone-chilling minus 7.0 degrees Celsius on Sunday (Feb 4).

The substantial snowfall, while creating a picturesque landscape, has disrupted normal life, leading to the cancellation of all flights from Srinagar airport for Feb 4. Simultaneously, traffic movement is reported to be sluggish due to slippery roads. In response, authorities have initiated snow-clearance operations to ensure safe vehicular travel.

Gulmarg, renowned for its scenic beauty and winter sports, has become a winter wonder, attracting visitors seeking to experience the mesmerizing charm of the snow-covered landscapes. The drone footage captures the region’s transformation into a snowy paradise, showcasing the beauty of nature under a pristine blanket of white.

Despite the challenges posed by the heavy snowfall, the authorities are actively engaged in efforts to clear roads and ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike. The winter scenes in Gulmarg, with snow-laden trees and pristine white landscapes, create an idyllic and serene ambiance, reinforcing the region’s allure as a sought-after winter destination.

As the region grapples with the aftermath of the snowfall, the authorities’ snow-clearance operations become crucial to restoring normalcy and facilitating the movement of both residents and tourists. Gulmarg’s transformation into a snowy wonderland serves as a reminder of the breathtaking beauty that winter brings to this picturesque corner of Kashmir.