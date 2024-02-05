Healthy Breakfast: Cucumber Pineapple Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients:

1. Cucumber, peeled and chopped

2. Pineapple chunks, fresh or frozen

3. Greek yogurt or coconut yogurt

4. Fresh mint leaves

5. Ice cubes (optional)

6. Honey or agave syrup (optional, for sweetness)

7. Water or coconut water

Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine chopped cucumber and pineapple chunks.

2. Add a generous spoonful of Greek yogurt or coconut yogurt for creaminess.

3. Toss in a handful of fresh mint leaves for a refreshing flavor.

4. If desired, add ice cubes to make the smoothie colder and thicker.

5. Optional: sweeten the smoothie with honey or agave syrup, adjusting to taste.

6. Pour in water or coconut water for the desired consistency.

7. Blend all the ingredients until smooth and creamy.

8. Taste and adjust sweetness or thickness as needed.

9. Pour the cucumber pineapple smoothie into glasses and garnish with a mint sprig or cucumber slice if desired.

10. Enjoy your refreshing and nutritious cucumber pineapple smoothie!