India Reports 122 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India recorded a daily increase of 122 COVID-19 cases, with the total number of active cases standing at 1,522, according to the health ministry’s data released on Monday. No deaths were reported within the 24-hour period. The country experienced a decline in daily cases to double digits until December 5, but numbers began to rise due to the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. Since December 5, the maximum single-day rise was reported on December 31, 2023, with 841 new cases, constituting 0.2% of the peak cases reported in May 2021.

Among the active cases, approximately 92% are undergoing recovery through home isolation. Despite the presence of the JN.1 variant, the currently available data indicates that it is not causing an exponential rise in new cases or a surge in hospitalization and mortality, according to official sources. India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19, with the delta wave in April-June 2021 reaching its peak at 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths reported on May 7, 2021. Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, the country has seen over 4.5 crore infections and over 5.3 lakh deaths in approximately four years. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, with over 4.4 crore people having recuperated from the disease. The country has administered 220.67 crore doses of COVID vaccines, as per the health ministry’s website.