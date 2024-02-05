Indian Embassy Moscow: UP ATS Nabs Pak ISI agent

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended an Indian national, Satendra Siwal, employed at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, accusing him of espionage on behalf of Pakistan’s ISI, according to an official statement released on Sunday. Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, was arrested at the ATS police station in Lucknow. He served as the India Based Security Assistant (IBSA) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow from 2021.

The ATS, through electronic and physical surveillance, discovered Siwal’s involvement in anti-India activities, collaborating with ISI handlers and divulging crucial confidential information about the strategic operations of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian military establishments in exchange for financial gain, as outlined in the statement. Following his interrogation by the ATS Meerut field unit, Siwal confessed to his crimes, leading to the registration of an FIR against him at ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A of the IPC (waging war against the country) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.