Jharkhand HC Requests ED Response to Hemant Soren’s Plea, Next Hearing on Feb 12

The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit a response to the petition filed by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by February 9. The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 12. On the same day, the ED lodged a challenge in the Jharkhand High Court against the FIR filed against its officials based on Hemant Soren’s complaint of harassment under the Scheduled Tribe/Scheduled Caste (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Hemant Soren, arrested on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, was earlier remanded to five days’ ED custody by a special PMLA court on February 2.

Following seven hours of questioning, the ED arrested the JMM chief, and subsequently, he moved the Supreme Court on Friday against his arrest. However, the Supreme Court redirected him to approach the respective High Court with his petition, leading to the ongoing proceedings in the Jharkhand High Court.