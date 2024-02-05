Kerala Budget Eyes Rs 3 Trillion Private Investment in Three Years

Kerala’s Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented the state budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly, highlighting a strong focus on private investment, particularly in education, tourism, and the industrial sectors. The budget outlines ambitious plans to attract private investments totaling Rs three lakh crore over the next three years. Balagopal emphasized the need for innovative and unconventional policies to navigate fiscal constraints and accused the Centre of imposing an ‘economic embargo’ on Kerala, prompting the consideration of a ‘Plan B’ if the situation persists.

While presenting the budget, Balagopal expressed the state government’s commitment to advancing the Silverline semi-high-speed railway project. Discussions with the Centre will be pursued, and efforts will continue for the Union government’s approval of the metro rail project in Thiruvananthapuram. The Finance Minister underscored the importance of finding solutions to economic challenges and fostering investment to drive Kerala’s growth despite external constraints.