Lok Sabha Introduces Bill Addressing Exam Malpractices

A bill aimed at addressing malpractices and irregularities in competitive exams, featuring provisions for a maximum 10-year jail term and a fine up to Rs 1 crore, was introduced in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister Jitendra Singh presented the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024. The legislation targets organized gangs, mafia elements, and individuals engaging in malpractices, including government officials colluding with them. This move follows recent competitive test cancellations due to question paper leaks in various states, prompting the need for stringent measures.

The bill not only proposes severe penalties but also suggests the establishment of a high-level national technical committee on public examinations. This committee would recommend measures to enhance the security of computerized examination processes, including developing protocols for digital platforms, ensuring foolproof IT security systems, electronic surveillance of exam centers, and formulating national standards for IT and physical infrastructure. The primary objective is to deter nefarious activities, bring transparency, fairness, and credibility to public examinations, and reassure the youth that genuine efforts will be duly rewarded, ensuring a secure future. President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to both houses of Parliament at the Budget session’s commencement, highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing youth concerns about examination irregularities through the enactment of a stern new law.