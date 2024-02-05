Malaysia Airlines to Increase Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur Flights

Responding to rising demand, Malaysia Airlines is set to double the flight frequency on its Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur route starting April 3. The airline initiated its inaugural flight to Thiruvananthapuram in November 2023, initially offering four flights per week. With this enhancement, Malaysia Airlines’ connectivity to India will increase to 71 weekly flights.

Currently, the airline operates flights from nine major Indian cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, and Thiruvananthapuram. Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of airlines within the Malaysia Aviation Group, emphasized the significance of India within Malaysia Airlines’ global network, highlighting the country’s integral role in the airline’s operations.

This move reflects Malaysia Airlines’ strategic response to the growing demand for its Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur route and underscores its commitment to strengthening connectivity and services in the Indian market.