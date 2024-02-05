Meta Platforms experience an unprecedented surge adding a staggering $196 billion in stock market value

In an unprecedented turn of events on Friday, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, witnessed an historic surge, adding a remarkable $196 billion in stock market value, according to a Reuters report. This one-day gain stands as the largest ever recorded by any company in Wall Street’s history. Meta’s stock (META.O) soared by 20.3%, marking its most significant one-day percentage increase in a year and the third-largest since its debut in 2012.

The company’s stock market value has now reached $1.22 trillion, solidifying its position among the tech industry’s heavyweights. Just days before Facebook’s 20th anniversary, Meta declared its first-ever dividend and announced a $50 billion share repurchase authorization. This strategic move contributed to the surge, as investors responded positively to the company’s commitment to shareholder value.

Investment analyst Dan Coatsworth from AJ Bell noted, “Paying a dividend suggests the company wants to reboot its reputation and be taken more seriously. But ultimately the amount being paid is only a token gesture.”

Meta’s increase in market capitalization surpassed the previous record set by Amazon in 2022, which saw a surge of $190 billion in market value after a stellar quarterly report. This surge follows Meta’s historic loss of over $200 billion, the largest in US stock market history, just a day before, following a bleak forecast.

Meta’s recent decision to provide dividends signals a considerable payout for its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, potentially amounting to about $175 million every quarter. The surge in Meta’s stock is not only a reflection of financial maneuvers but also an endorsement of the company’s performance. The world’s largest social media platform reported strong ad sales and a rebound in user growth during its fourth-quarter results, leading to a 25% increase in revenue.

Efficient cost management, including a significant workforce reduction of over 21,000 jobs since late 2022, contributed to tripling its net income to an impressive $14.02 billion. Jasmine Enberg, a principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, commented, “The ‘Year of Efficiency’ has paid off, with both headcount and costs dropping, and Meta exceeding our expectations for full-year 2023 ad revenue.”

Despite Meta’s dividend being relatively small compared to other companies, it could attract a broader range of investors, particularly those focused on dividends. Brian Jacobsen, Chief Economist at Annex Wealth Management, highlighted the potential impact, stating, “This can start attracting investors who really do look for dividends and more steady income.” Meta’s foray into dividend distribution could make its stock more appealing to investors, especially in the realm of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). ETFs focused on US dividend payers currently hold assets exceeding $400 billion, representing just over 5% of the entire domestic ETF universe.