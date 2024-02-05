Miley Cyrus turns heads in barely-there safety pin dress at the Grammys

Leave it to Miley Cyrus to set the Grammys 2024 red carpet on fire with her daring fashion statement. The renowned songstress made a bold entrance in a custom Maison Margiela dress, an ensemble crafted from hundreds of gold safety pins. The outfit paid homage to John Galliano’s iconic Fall-Winter 1996 look, showcasing Cyrus’s fearless and captivating style.

The Maison Margiela creation, fashioned entirely from safety pins, featured a complex design with an intricate halter neckline, sculptural safety-pin detailing at the bust, a mesh pattern on the torso, a distinctive metal waist sculpture, and embellished skeleton hands adorning the arms. The ensemble was completed with a mesh skirt featuring slits for an added touch of allure.

Miley Cyrus complemented the striking outfit with voluminous country-style curls, reminiscent of her Godmother, the legendary Dolly Parton. The singer’s appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards instantly positioned her among the select few who seamlessly blended daring and dazzling on the red carpet.

Known for her audacious fashion choices and unapologetic self-expression, Miley Cyrus once again showcased her ability to make a statement that resonates with her unique style. The custom Maison Margiela dress adorned with safety pins exemplified the singer’s bold fashion sensibilities, capturing attention and leaving a lasting impression at the prestigious music awards ceremony.