PMO orders action against Patanjali for deceptive ads

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has instructed the Union Ayush ministry to take action against Patanjali Ayurved, led by Baba Ramdev, for alleged misleading advertisements regarding its products. Following the PMO’s directive on January 24, the Ayush ministry, on February 2, wrote to the Uttarakhand Ayush department, urging them to “take appropriate action” in response to concerns raised about Patanjali’s advertising practices.

The PMO’s intervention followed a complaint by RTI activist Dr. K V Babu on January 15, highlighting Patanjali’s repeated violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Dr. Babu expressed frustration over the delay in action by both the Ayush ministry and the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority regarding Patanjali’s misleading ads for diabetes, obesity, thyroid, and heart diseases. Dr. Babu, whose complaints have been pending since February 2022 with authorities, is hopeful that the PMO’s involvement will lead to concrete actions against Patanjali.