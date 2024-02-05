Powerful ‘atmospheric river’ storm system expected to bring life-threatening floods to California

A potent ‘atmospheric river’ storm system is poised to unleash life-threatening and destructive flooding, along with intense winds, snow, and waves in California. Flood watches have been issued from Saturday night to Tuesday (Feb 6) for central and southern California, as heavy rain is anticipated, raising concerns about the risk of urban flooding.

Projections indicate extensive rainfall across the region, with estimates ranging from three to six inches, and potential spikes of six to 12 inches in south and southwest-facing foothills and mountains. The storm’s peak intensity is anticipated on Sunday and Monday, with rainfall rates possibly reaching one inch per hour during the zenith of the storm. The prolonged heavy rainfall, spanning three to six hours, amplifies the threat of widespread freeway flooding, particularly in densely populated areas.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has issued a stern advisory, urging residents to refrain from unnecessary travel, especially on the anticipated peak day, Sunday. The city is fully prepared with a staffed response team and increased air resources. The National Weather Service has emphasized that even conservative rainfall estimates carry the potential for causing damaging flooding.

The flood watches underscore the seriousness of the situation, with authorities urging residents to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The anticipated atmospheric river storm system poses significant challenges, and residents are encouraged to follow official advisories, avoid travel if possible, and be prepared for potential disruptions caused by the severe weather conditions.