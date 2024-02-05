Punjab Faces Surge in Cancer Cases, to reach 44K by 2025: Report

According to sources from the state health department, it is anticipated that cancer cases in Punjab will increase by 13% from 2020 to touch 43,196 by the year 2025. Among these cases, the majority are expected to be women, with breast and cervix uteri cancers being the most prevalent. In men, esophagus (food pipe) cancer is projected to be the most common, often attributed to alcohol consumption and obesity.

Data from the Indian Council of Medical Research reveals that the estimated cancer incidents in Punjab for 2025 are 19,991 in males and 23,205 in females, totaling 43,196 cases. In comparison, the reported cases in 2020 were 38,636, with 18,043 cases in males and 20,593 cases in females. The male-to-female ratio is reported at 1,079:1,215 per 1 lakh population across all age groups, with incident rates of 101.6 per lakh in men and 127.7 per lakh in women.

The region is witnessing a rise in cancer-related deaths, with 22,276 reported in 2020, 22,786 in 2021, and 23,301 in 2022. Notably, districts like Patiala, Bathinda, and Ludhiana have reported the highest number of cases. Dr. Ashish Gulia, Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, emphasized the need for increased cancer screening and timely detection. Dr. Sandeep Singh Gill, Assistant Director, stated plans for breast cancer screening using thermal scans with AI digital technology across healthcare facilities in the state.