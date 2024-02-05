Rapper Killer Mike escorted out of the Grammys ceremony soon after winning three awards

In a perplexing sequence of events, rapper Killer Mike found himself being escorted out of the Grammys ceremony just moments after clinching three awards. The abrupt turn of events escalated further as the rapper was arrested in handcuffs and removed from the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, the venue for the Grammy Awards. The arrest, carried out by the Los Angeles Police Department, added an unexpected twist to what should have been a celebratory night for Killer Mike.

Videos capturing the rapper being led away in handcuffs surfaced online, stirring confusion and speculation about the circumstances surrounding his arrest. The footage, including one shared on X, depicted Killer Mike exiting the venue following his Grammy victories while onlookers shouted “Free Mike” in the background. The unexpected arrest left many bewildered, and the videos quickly gained traction on social media.

As the news of the arrest circulated, the motive behind the apprehension remained unclear. Reports suggested that the arrest might be related to a misdemeanor charge, seemingly unrelated to the Grammy Awards ceremony. The exact details of the incident leading to Killer Mike’s arrest have yet to be disclosed, leaving fans and the public puzzled.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Killer Mike’s fans are eagerly awaiting further information and clarification on the circumstances surrounding the arrest. As the situation unfolds, questions linger about the rapper’s arrest and the potential impact on his post-Grammys celebration.