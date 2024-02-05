Report: Euphoria star Jacob Elordi assaults reporter after heated argument

Jacob Elordi, the renowned actor from HBO’s Euphoria, is currently under police investigation following allegations of assaulting Joshua Fox, a KIIS FM staffer. The reported incident transpired outside the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs, where Elordi had been staying before the upcoming Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.

As per reports from the Sunday Telegraph, the confrontation unfolded when Elordi became enraged by Fox’s questions, leading to a verbal exchange escalating into a physical altercation. The specific question that triggered the altercation remains unknown at this point.

Fortunately, Joshua Fox did not suffer any injuries during the incident. The New South Wales Police spokesperson, speaking to news.com.au, confirmed that an ongoing investigation is being conducted. Officers from the Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are actively looking into the alleged assault that took place outside the hotel.

The incident was reported on the afternoon of February 3, and the circumstances leading to the altercation are yet to be fully disclosed. The investigation is expected to shed light on the details surrounding the alleged assault and the events that transpired outside the Clovelly Hotel.