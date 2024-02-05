Report: Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong acquitted in stock and accounting fraud case

In a significant development, Samsung’s high-profile executive, Lee Jae-yong, commonly known as Jay Y. Lee, was acquitted by a South Korean court on charges of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud. This legal victory adds a new layer to Lee’s intricate legal journey connected to a pivotal merger that solidified his control over Samsung, the country’s largest conglomerate.

Prosecutors had sought a five-year prison term along with a 500 million won fine, but Lee, who vehemently denies any wrongdoing, emerged triumphant in this legal battle. The court’s decision holds substantial weight given that Samsung Electronics, the conglomerate’s electronics division, constitutes roughly one-sixth of South Korea’s total exports, underscoring the immense importance of Lee’s position.

Lee’s legal entanglements began in the aftermath of widespread protests in Seoul, culminating in the 2016 impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye. Park faced charges linked to receiving bribes from Samsung and other chaebols. Lee’s arrest in 2017 was connected to allegations of bribing President Park and her confidante to secure government backing for a crucial 2015 merger.

This merger was viewed as a pivotal move in Lee’s quest to transfer control of Samsung from his father, Lee Kun-hee. The 2015 merger faced opposition from the New York-based hedge fund Elliott Management, but the National Pension Service, a significant shareholder, reportedly voted in favor due to Lee’s alleged bribes. The legal saga unfolded with multiple sentences, retrials, and a complex web of charges.

In 2017, a Seoul district court handed down a five-year prison sentence to Lee for offering bribes. However, the sentence was later reduced, leading to his release in 2018. In 2019, the Supreme Court ordered a retrial. During this period, Lee faced an additional indictment related to stock price manipulation and accounting fraud stemming from the 2015 merger. The recent acquittal brings a twist to this convoluted legal narrative.