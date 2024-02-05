Russia has been engulfed by an unusual surge of nationwide mourning following the accidental demise of Twix, the cat. The feline’s untimely death, allegedly resulting from an inadvertent fall from a long-distance train by a female train staff member, has triggered a collective outpouring of grief across the country.

The magnitude of the response is such that federal lawmakers have convened a special committee, and hundreds of volunteers have embarked on a mission to locate Twix in the harsh sub-zero temperatures of the Russian winter.

Is Twix Russia’s most beloved cat?

According to a survey conducted by Russia’s Levada Centre, two-thirds of the country’s population were acquainted with Twix. The pet’s tragedy, now dominating national discussions in Russia, is being regarded as a case study in understanding how the Russian populace reacts to information related to felines.

Russia’s Affection for Cats

While cats are a popular internet phenomenon globally, feline content holds a particularly strong sway in Russia. Approximately half of all Russians have at least one cat as a pet at home, according to data published by Russia’s Romira study in August 2023. The profound connection that Russians share with their feline companions is evident in the widespread sorrow and mobilization sparked by the accidental demise of Twix, underscoring the significant role that cats play in the nation’s cultural and emotional landscape.