Snowfall rain: 645 roads closed

Continued snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh have disrupted normal life, with 645 roads, including four national highways, closed for vehicular traffic, according to the state emergency operation center. The capital city, Shimla, is significantly affected, with 242 roads closed, along with 157 in Lahaul and Spiti, 93 in Kullu, 61 in Chamba, and 51 in Mandi district. The extreme weather conditions have also led to disruptions in 1,416 transformers and 52 water supply schemes across the state.

Over the past 24 hours, various areas have experienced substantial snowfall, with Chirgaon receiving 35 cm, Khadrala 30 cm, Manali 23.6 cm, Narkanda 20 cm, and Keylong 15.2 cm. Widespread rain was also observed, with Sundernagar recording the highest rainfall at 60 mm. Despite no significant change in minimum temperatures, there has been a notable dip in maximum temperatures, marking a departure from the normal. The local Meteorological Office predicts dry weather in the state for the next six days after the recent weather disruptions.