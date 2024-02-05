Solving Crimes Knows No Territorial Borders: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that crimes and criminals do not adhere to geographical boundaries, urging law enforcement agencies to view borders as meeting points rather than hindrances. Speaking at the Commonwealth Legal Education Association – Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference in Delhi, Shah highlighted the significance of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act. He asserted that with the full implementation of these new criminal codes, India would boast the world’s most modern criminal justice systems.

Shah expressed confidence that the enactment of these laws would lead to justice being served within three years, up to the level of the high court, for any FIR registered in the country. Emphasizing the global nature of trade, commerce, and crimes, he urged law enforcement to transcend territorial borders for effective crime-solving. Shah remarked that crimes ranging from small cyber frauds to global organized crime, local disputes to cross-border disputes, and local crime to terrorism often have interconnected links.

Addressing the conference, Shah observed the contemporary context where geographical borders are increasingly irrelevant in trade, commerce, and criminal activities. He stressed that law enforcement agencies need to adapt to this reality, using geographical borders as meeting points rather than obstacles in the pursuit of justice.